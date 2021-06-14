ION (ION) Market Capitalization Achieves $256,718.27

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. ION has a total market cap of $256,718.27 and $9.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00223437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033929 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,607,935 coins and its circulating supply is 13,707,935 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

