Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded by JMP Securities to Outperform

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 108,988 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

