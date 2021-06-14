IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,477 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 380.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $294.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.92. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $127.29 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

