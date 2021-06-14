IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 854 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 133,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,898,676. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

