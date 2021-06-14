IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,780 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.21. 16,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,025,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

