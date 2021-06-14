IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock remained flat at $$127.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $121.51 and a 1 year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

