IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 551,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 16.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMND. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other Lemonade news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,920. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMND traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,062. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of -28.31. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.