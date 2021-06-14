iPower Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPW) Quiet Period To End on June 21st

iPower’s (NASDAQ:IPW) quiet period will end on Monday, June 21st. iPower had issued 3,360,000 shares in its IPO on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $16,800,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

IPW has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on iPower in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on iPower in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of iPower stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

