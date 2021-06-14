IQeon Reaches One Day Volume of $746,507.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, IQeon has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $11.97 million and $746,507.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00005507 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.03 or 0.00788325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.51 or 0.07951966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00083250 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

