IRISnet Achieves Market Cap of $88.44 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $88.44 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00166737 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00186072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.01052285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,180.00 or 0.99576254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002650 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,022,849,937 coins and its circulating supply is 1,026,101,166 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

