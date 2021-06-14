iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

