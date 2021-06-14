iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the May 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.69. 35,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,166. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

