iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.86 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $124.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

