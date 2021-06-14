iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 137,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iStar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth about $13,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iStar by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 322,059 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

STAR opened at $18.38 on Monday. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

