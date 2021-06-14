ITM Power (LON:ITM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 600 at Barclays

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

ITM Power stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 381 ($4.98). The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,258. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 420.73. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

In related news, insider Andy Allen purchased 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

