ITV (LON:ITV) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.15

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.15 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 132.80 ($1.74), with a volume of 1139171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITV shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 376.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.31.

In other ITV news, insider Duncan Painter bought 82,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £1,935 ($2,528.09). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,432,641.

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

