Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of IVH stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.