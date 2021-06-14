J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stake Reduced by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $206,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $176.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.43. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

