James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Increased to A- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE JHX opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.19. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 563,347.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 602,782 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

