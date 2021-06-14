James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Increased to A- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.
NYSE JHX opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.19. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.27.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.
