Jeff Goater Sells 234,727 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of SURF opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $14.40.
Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on SURF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.
About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.
