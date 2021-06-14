Jeff Goater Sells 234,727 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SURF opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,069,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 494,073 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SURF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

