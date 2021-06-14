Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

VNTR opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $558.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 519,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

