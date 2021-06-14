Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,407 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.37. The stock had a trading volume of 120,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,381. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.