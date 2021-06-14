JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €24.95 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.11 ($28.36).

Shares of CS opened at €22.41 ($26.36) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €23.05. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

