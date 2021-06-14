JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,019,421 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 478.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $313,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $109,855,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 48.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 742,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 243,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $107.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

