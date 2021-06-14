JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,663,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $252,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.