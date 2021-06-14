JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $223.10 Million Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $223,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $229,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,436,619.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,491 shares of company stock worth $26,154,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $178.96 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.