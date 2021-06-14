JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,938,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,824,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $278,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.