JT Stratford LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $191,669,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

