JT Stratford LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.55. 10,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $229.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

