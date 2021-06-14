JT Stratford LLC Purchases Shares of 23,200 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $37.39. 6,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

