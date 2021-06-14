Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,381 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $26,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,885,000 after buying an additional 759,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,778 shares of company stock worth $4,589,517. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.67 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

