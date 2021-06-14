Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $13,448,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $8,315,000.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,000.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,652,580 shares of company stock valued at $74,832,389 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZI opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

