Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $423,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,669.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,878.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,050.00 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $44.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.