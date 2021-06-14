Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 63,503 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGCP. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

BGC Partners stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

