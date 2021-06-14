KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $596.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce $596.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $586.60 million and the highest is $609.10 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $419.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAR. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 69,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,521. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

