Karen Seaberg Sells 3,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,382.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Karen Seaberg sold 240 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $14,968.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.55. 3,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.85. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.46.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 55.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 226,959 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 988.2% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after buying an additional 117,392 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $6,048,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 21.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

