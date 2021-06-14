Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KARO. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Investec started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.55 million and a P/E ratio of 36.89. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.