KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. KB Financial Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of KB Financial Group worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,691,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 531,187 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,166,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,190,000 after purchasing an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 776,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $17,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,997. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.