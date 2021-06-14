Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,775 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Celanese by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $160.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

