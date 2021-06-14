Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 78.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,479 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,358,000 after buying an additional 2,017,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,658 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,342 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.03. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $47.46.

