Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $244,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000.

DVLU stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

