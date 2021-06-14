Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Southwest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 388.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $27.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $581.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $28.10.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

