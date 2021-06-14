Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,661 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 14,557 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $390,855.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,132. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.