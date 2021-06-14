Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,249 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $24,052,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 292,744 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 172,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 82,317 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,220 shares of company stock worth $4,558,375. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

JNCE stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). Analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

