Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,915 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of MQT stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.