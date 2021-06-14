Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

KMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,733,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

