King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 24,800 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $42,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,269 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,865 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.