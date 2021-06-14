King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.13% of Origin Bancorp worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OBNK. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.