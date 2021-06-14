Klimatas (KTS) Trading 14.7% Higher This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 41.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,975.74 and $119.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

