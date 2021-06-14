Klimatas Reaches Market Cap of $7,386.74 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $7,386.74 and $191.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

